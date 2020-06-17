A total of 350 births and 100 deaths were registered by mail while Identity Malta offices were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citizenships parliamentary secretary Alex Muscat said 210 couples had their postponed marriage registration fee waived, 480 medical professionals, including healthcare professionals, had their single permit automatically extended by three months and 1,440 identity cards were automatically extended to June 30.



CEO Anton Sevasta said the recently launched online single permit platform and other similar initiatives were now part of Identity Malta’s digital drive.



Some of the initiatives being taken include online birth and death registrations from the coming weeks and the waiver of the administrative fee for couples registering a new marriage date following a postponement due to COVID-19 will not have to pay the administrative fee when registering their new marriage date.

The government’s decision to issue new residence permits for highly skilled workers and healthcare professionals will hold until further notice.



New single permit applications for highly skilled workers (Key Employee Initiative) and healthcare professionals, renewals and change in jobs should be submitted online (https://singlepermit.gov.mt/), once the employer has successfully registered for the online application service.



Healthcare professionals, whose single permit is about to expire should now apply for a one year renewal on https://singlepermit.gov.mt/, once the employer has successfully registered for the online application service.



Healthcare professionals who had their single permit automatically extended by a further three months should apply online for a one-year renewal once their extension elapses.



Live-in carers who are submitting a new or renewal single permit application should send an email to singlepermit.ima@gov.mt to set an appointment and submit the application in person.



Applicants who need to extend their interim permit should continue to send their request to extensions.ima@gov.mt and should ask for a confirmation email. Single permit applicants who need to extend their interim permit should forward their request to singlepermit.ima@gov.mt and ask for a confirmation email.



Family members of third-country nationals and applicants for temporary residence permits should continue to send their request for a new application or renewal to noneu.ima@gov.mt. Requests for such extensions should also be sent to noneu.ima@gov.mt.



EU, EEA, Swiss nationals, and their family members should continue to send their request to register their residence or renew their residence document to eu.ima@gov.mt.



The process of issuing a new residency documents to UK nationals residing in Malta will recommence on July 1 and a revised scheduled of zones will be issued soon. Beneficiaries of the withdrawal agreement will be notified by post on their registered address. Enquires about this changeover should be sent to brexit.ima@gov.mt.



Identity Malta’s Expatriates Office in Ħal Far has resumed normal operating procedures. Queries in connection with the service offered at Ħal Far Office should be sent to intl.protection.ima@gov.mt or on tel: 2590 4841/2.



The expatriates’ customer care desk can be reached tel: 2590 4800 or ereseidence.ima@gov.mt.

Queries relating to single permits should be sent to singlepermit.ima@gov.mt.



The Central Visa Unit has resumed normal working hours, opening Monday to Friday between 8am and 2pm. It will resume full operations once Malta lifts its travel restrictions on July 1.



The public is still requested to book an appointment beforehand on visa.ima@gov.mt. The unit can be contacted on tel: 2590 4550 or visa.ima@gov.mt.



Interviews in relation to applications for Maltese citizenship based on marriage by a foreign spouse of a Maltese citizen have resumed.



The Passport Office, Public Registry Office and eID Card Unit are operating as usual.



The public is advised to take the necessary precautionary measures in keeping social distancing and to wear face masks or visors and to use hand sanitizers when visiting the agency’s offices.