Around 350 kilos of hazardous asbestos pipes illegally dumped on the roadside in Marsaxlokk over two months ago have finally been removed after an order by the local council.

The Marsaxlokk local council was responsible for the removal of the pipes but initially insisted that it did not have the funds to cover the expenses.

The pipes have been exposed on the roadside since early June after none of the authorities assumed responsibility for the removal of the health hazard, according to residents. People walked past the pipes every day on the main road leading to the popular St Peter’s Pool.

PT Matic employees in hazmat suits removed the hazardous asbestos pipes which were dumped illegally on the main road leading to St Peter’s Pool.

The material was finally cleared a few days ago by a company specialised in the removal and safe disposal of the hazardous waste, PT Matic, a subsidiary of the Alberta Group. Workers in hazmat suits wrapped up the asbestos material before taking it away.

The company estimated that it would cost around €9,500, excluding VAT, to collect and dispose of the hazardous waste safely.

Asbestos pipes being removed.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring silicate once regarded as a miracle fibre and used in a wide range of materials installed in homes and offices.

Experts believe that Malta has thousands of cubic metres of asbestos still installed in buildings.

Breathing asbestos fibre can cause asbestosis, a long-term inflammation and scarring of the lungs, which can also lead to cancer.

PT Matic Environmental Services Ltd general manager Oliver Fenech told Times of Malta that the company had been entrusted with the safe removal and disposal of pipes.

Following the preparation of all documentation, including a full risk assessment and method statement as well as notification to the relevant authorities, all pipes were carefully collected, sealed in special packaging and shipped to an authorised landfill in the EU, he said.

Throughout the works, air monitoring was conducted to ensure that any fibres in the air were within safe legal limits.

“PT Matic conducted an environmental clean-up and decontamination of the area to ensure all debris was removed,” he said.

“The site was finally certified as asbestos-free by an independent air quality expert, prior to it being handed back to the Marsaxlokk council.”

The site after the asbestos pipes were removed.

Marsaxlokk mayor Steven Grech had initially said the council did not have the funds to remove the waste, adding that incurring such a cost meant money dedicated to other planned projects and maintenance works would be lost.

The Marsaxlokk council’s general budget for the year, including salaries, is around €400,000.

According to last year’s audited accounts, the council spent almost €230,000 on maintenance, including refuse and bulky refuse collection, street cleaning and general repair work.

It also spent €114,000 on salaries and €62,000 on administration.