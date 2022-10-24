Some 65 motor vehicles were newly licensed every day between July and September, according to national data.

However, 6,845 motor vehicles were also taken off the roads, meaning that the number of motor vehicles increased at a net average rate of 36 per day.

Ultimately, the total stock of licensed motor vehicles still increased by 3,322 over the previous quarter.

According to the National Statistics Office, at the end of September, the stock of licensed motor vehicles stood at 422,576.

Out of this total, 74.9 per cent were passenger cars, 13.6 per cent were commercial motor vehicles, 10.3 per cent were motorcycles, quadricycles, e-kick scooters or ATVs.

Buses and minibuses amounted to less than one per cent.

Newly licensed motor vehicles

Newly licensed motor vehicles put on the road during the period under review amounted to 6,013.

The majority - 54.7 per cent - were passenger cars, followed by motorcycles, PA-bikes or E-bikes (27.4 per cent).

Newly licensed ‘new’ motor vehicles amounted to 4,051 - or 67.4 per cent - of the total, while newly licensed ‘used’ motor vehicles totalled 1,962 - or 32.6 per cent.

An average of 65 motor vehicles per day were newly licensed during the quarter under review.

Motor vehicles taken off the roads

During the third quarter of 2022, 6,845 motor vehicles were taken off the road due to restrictions.

Out of these,35.7 per cent were scrapped, 31.5 per cent resold and 30.7 per cent garaged.