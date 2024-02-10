Police officers on Saturday detained 35 Syrians and one person from the Gambia following immigration spot checks.

All those detained were undocumented or in Malta with expired visas. They will be detained and then deported to their home countries, the police said in a statement.

Video: Malta Police Force

Officers conducted checks in Ħamrun, Santa Venera and Msida on Saturday.

In a statement announcing the arrests, the police said that it would be continuing its regular inspections and immigration-related arrests.