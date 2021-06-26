With tourism season in full swing, 369 passengers have been sent to a government-approved 'quarantine hotel' upon their arrival in Malta, according to the health ministry.

Between the 1 to 23 June, 1.2 per cent of total passengers arriving in Malta did not have a required PCR test upon arrival, a spokesperson for the ministry said.

Since the start of the month, passengers arriving in Malta without the necessary coronavirus documentation have been forced to pay €120 for a PCR test and €100 for every night spent in Marina Hotel Corinthia Beach Resort in St George’s Bay, which was approved for the purpose by the Superintendent of Public Health.

If a COVID-19 test is positive, those in quarantine must pay for the entire stay until they are virus-free.

The accommodation fee does not include food and drinks or other services and tourists staying there are not allowed to leave their room during their quarantine period.

Travellers arriving in Malta must currently present, before departing, a recognised vaccine certificate or a negative PCR from not more than 72 hours before their arrival in Malta.

Authorities have announced that Malta's vaccine certification system would to be connected to an EU-wide one as of July 1, after technical difficulties with the system were ironed out.

Malta will also be recognising vaccine passes issued in the UK, which added Malta to its 'green' travel list earlier this week, for travellers arriving in the country.

This comes as virus restrictions in Malta continue to loosen amid a sustained period of low case numbers and high vaccination rates.

Restaurants and bars with eligible licences will be permitted to open until 2am as of Monday, hospital visiting hours will be extended, while contact sports for under-17s and fitness classes will resume.

Malta currently has 30 active cases of COVID-19, after three new cases and two recoveries were reported on Saturday.

More than 70 per cent of adults - 307,591 people - are now fully vaccinated, with a total of 650,411 vaccine doses administered.