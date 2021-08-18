A total of 37 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital receiving treatment, with just one patient requiring intensive treatment.

The figures emerge from COVID-19 statistics provided by the health ministry on Wednesday, on a day when 82 new virus cases were announced.

A total of 71 virus patients recovered overnight while no deaths were reported.

As a result, there are currently 615 active cases in the country.

Healthcare workers administered 3,192 swab tests over the previous day.

Data indicated that just 747 vaccine doses were administered during the previous day. A total of 406,325 people are now fully vaccinated.