Health authorities announced 37 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 49 recoveries on Saturday, as virus case numbers continued their downward trend.

A 96-year-old woman died overnight at Mater Dei Hospital, the Health Ministry said, becoming the virus’ 402nd victim so far.

Healthcare workers administered 2,243 swab tests over the previous day.

The number of active virus cases in the country stood at 536 as of 12.30pm on Saturday. That represents a six-month low, matching the number of active cases registered on October 7, 2020.

Vaccination efforts picked up the pace after a lull of a few days, with almost 5,500 doses administered over the previous 24 hours.

So far, Malta has administered 237,806 vaccine doses, with 67,491 of those being second doses.

Authorities are now expecting to have offered 70 per cent of the adult population a vaccine dose by June, with everyone offered a jab by the Santa Marija holiday of August 15.

Earlier on Saturday, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced changes to Malta's vaccine rollout system.

As of Saturday, individuals eligible for vaccination must register their interest using an online or SMS system in order to obtain a vaccine appointment booking. The system is currently accepting registrations from people aged 50 and over.