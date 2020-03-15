A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death at around midnight on Saturday following an argument at a bar in Qawra, the police said on Sunday.

In a statement, the police said the man, a Nigerian, was rushed to hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. The man succumbed to his injuries some time later, at around 1am.

The man was stabbed with a "sharp, pointed weapon", the police said.

The police said the man died after an argument involving "foreign nationals" but did not say how many people were involved. A person is being questioned as part of the investigation.

Duty magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the case and has appointed several experts to assist her.