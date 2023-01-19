Federico Chiesa ended his 378-day wait to score again as Juventus defeated Monza 2-1 to reach the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Italian winger had not scored since January 6, 2022, just before a serious knee injury kept him out of action until November.

Coming on after an hour, and with the tie level at 1-1, Chiesa raced away down the left wing before hitting the winner in the 78th minute.

More details on SportsDesk.