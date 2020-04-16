A further 38 patients have recovered from COVID-19 coronavirus, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Thursday morning.

That raises the number of recoveries to 82 in Malta and Gozo.

Patients are tested several times to confirm the negative result and are kept in quarantine for two weeks as a precaution.

Fearne had also announced the recovery of 28 patients on Easter morning.

The first COVID-19 case in Malta was confirmed on March 7 and 399 cases have been confirmed since. The number of new cases has been in single figures since Sunday.

Three people having COVID-19 have died.