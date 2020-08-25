Another 38 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded overnight by the health authorities.

With 52 recoveries, the number of people with coronavirus stands at 666, the same amount as was recorded on Saturday

The new cases were found among 2,048 swabs taken.

Since the pandemic reached Malta in March, there have been 1,705 known cases of COVID-19 while ten people have died.

Tuesday was the 27th consecutive day that Malta registered a double-digit increase in the daily number of new coronavirus cases as the country experienced a significant spike in cases over the past month.

Case details

The health authorities said that Tuesday's cases are still being investigated.

From the cases recorded on Monday:

nine were family members of previously recorded cases;

five had direct contacts with known cases;

eight were work colleagues of positive cases;

two were imported; and

six were contacts from social gatherings.

No information was given on the remaining 25 cases.

