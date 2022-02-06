A 38-year-old man is among four people who died while COVID-19 positive overnight, data given by the health authorities shows.

The other victims were an 87-year-old woman and another two men, aged 82 and 90. Their deaths bring Malta's toll to 569.

In their daily roundup, the authorities said 158 new cases were recorded overnight. This is the lowest number of new cases since December 14.

The number of new cases has remained below 250 for 11 consecutive days.

A total of 316 patients recovered overnight. As a result, the number of active virus cases fell to 2,393.

Of those, 84 are receiving treatment in hospital, with five at Mater Dei Hospital’s intensive treatment unit. On Saturday, there were 86 patients in hospital.

Not all COVID-positive patients in hospital were admitted because of virus complications, with a number only found to be positive during routine screening upon admission.

A total of 334,132 people have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. Vaccination is open to any resident aged five and older, with booster shots available to anyone aged over 18.

The government announced the next step in its COVID ‘exit strategy’ on Friday, unwinding rules that limited private gatherings to four households, easing quarantine rules for fully vaccinated people, removing PCR testing rules for travelling children aged five to 11 and allowing standing weddings to host up to 300 guests as of April 1.