According to the MCA Market Trends Report published in January 2021 (DRS Q32020), Malta has 383,000 customers topping-up to get their mobile services. The same report says that on average mobile customers spend around €15 per month. Just recently Epic announced Value Pack, which at €9.99 provides double the minutes, SMS and data than standard packages in the market.

In a statement, Epic said it believes everyone should be entitled to have access to a great network and such value packages prove that there is no need to break the bank to get a mobile service that truly accommodates customers’ needs.

Until now, at just €9.99, those that choose Epic’s Value Pack will get 8GB of data, 200 call minutes and 200 SMS to all local numbers. This is double than what customer in Malta have been getting. The pack is available to both existing and new customers.

“At Epic we ensure we offer connectivity for reasonable prices. We realise that this is a step change for our existing and future customers. This allows us to offer the most competitive prices for our current and prospective clients.” said Karl Galea, chief marketing officer of Epic.

“Thanks to the team at Epic, who has been working greatly on improving and growing our systems including our new mobile app and new digital portal, we have managed to offer competitive double value packages not just internally but also externally to all our clients. This means that by being an Epic client, one is managing to save more money every single month while ensuring that they also get double the features over our competition. This is what we mean by great network, great value, which is now available to hundreds of thousands of customers in Malta and Gozo,” added Tamas Banyai, CEO of Epic.