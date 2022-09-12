HCV is one of the five unique hepatitis viruses identified by the letters A, B, C, D and E. These viruses are similar in that they all target the liver, but also vary in key ways, including the mode of transmission and the severity of the disease. For instance, Hepatitis A is most often transmitted via the consumption of contaminated water or food and the cases are usually mild, with most people making a full recovery and even acquiring immunity from further infection. Hepatitis B can be transmitted from infected mothers to their infants at birth, or in early childhood. Medical procedures and injections are also a risk factor if the tools used have come into contact with the blood of an infected individual. Healthcare workers are also at risk from contracting this disease due to the likelihood of accidental needle injuries or coming into direct contact with the blood of HBV-infected patients.

Hepatitis C is considered particularly dangerous as infection usually presents with few, unspecific symptoms that can easily be attributed to another disease. In some cases, the patients may be entirely asymptomatic. And while as many as 25% of patients can clear the infection on their own so there’s no lasting damage, for the remaining majority the virus persists in the body. Left untreated, it is a major cause of liver scarring, which can lead to loss of liver function and chronic disease. For these reasons, this disease has been labelled as a serious health concern for both infected patients who are unaware they carry the virus, as well as members of the general public that can be unwittingly exposed.

But what are the main ways in which HCV is transmitted? Being aware of the risk factors can help keep you safe and reduce your probability of contracting the disease.

Drug use

Intravenous drug use is the biggest concern when it comes to Hepatitis C virus transmission. Research shows that the incidence of the disease is between 60 and 80% among people who use injection drugs. This is due to the users’ tendency to share the same hypodermic needle. The added challenge is that an individual who’s not aware of their positive status due to the lack of symptoms until the disease has significantly progressed. In this way, they’re placing potentially uninfected individuals at risk. There’s also the possibility of becoming infected with a different strain of the virus. This situation, called a mixed infection, occurs when the same person has become infected with more than one genotype of the virus at the same time. Such a case will clearly be more challenging to treat, and the symptoms may progress at a faster rate.

It has also been noted that there’s an increased incidence of Hepatitis C in prison inmates. The occurrence is up to 20 times higher than in the general population. This is not only due to drug use but also because of other high-risk behaviours such as tattooing with non-sterile equipment.

Unprotected intercourse

Although sexual transmission isn’t the most likely way to catch hepatitis C, it is still a very possible mode of transmission. It’s actually likely that sexual transmission can be neglected due to the stereotype that only people who use drugs are at risk for getting the virus. The reality however, is that there are many more people who are at risk. Since sexual activity is one of the most common activities in all communities regardless of ethnicity, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation or gender identity, it’s important to treat the risk seriously.

The best prevention in this sense is to practice protected sex, particularly if you have several casual partners and aren't in a monogamous relationship. And although there's a stereotype that heterosexual couples are at less risk, you shouldn't be lured into a false sense of security. Other types of birth control only protect you against unwanted pregnancies and have no effect against STDs.

An improper fit is more than a simple nuisance and can actually have adverse effects. In order to avoid both breakage or slippage, make sure to choose condoms that fit to keep both yourself and your partner safe.

Until fairly recently it was still unknown that Hepatitis C can be sexually transmitted. However, after patients who had never injected drugs began to test positive, doctors began to understand that the virus is transmissible via intercourse. The way to prevent it is fairly easy and accessible.

Healthcare

Despite medical procedures typically being extremely safe, unfortunate situations still occur periodically. Needle stick injuries are one of the main ways in which physicians or nurses can come in direct contact with the disease, with the risk being higher if the puncture wound is deep. While there’s no risk associated with HCV-infected blood contacting the skin, mucosal tissue being exposed to blood carries a higher incidence.

In the case of patients, the risk comes from blood transfusions and organ transplants. While most countries have implemented mandatory screening, there’s still a danger associated with a window of 11 to 70 days following infection during which the donor’s blood may not test positive for hepatitis C during tests. Hospital stay can also facilitate the spread of HCV via multiple-use medication vials, infusion bags or improperly sterilised surgical equipment.

Body modification

Tattooing and piercing carry a moderately high likelihood of spreading Hepatitis C depending on the methods used. For instance, underground vendors or unprofessional artists are more likely to be unfamiliar with all the safety measures and put customers at risk. The time period is also important, as anything done pre the mid-1980s is less likely to have been done under the adequate sterile conditions. When you choose a licensed facility, the probability of contracting the Hepatitis C virus is extremely low.

HCV infection can have devastating effects but is fairly easy to treat if caught in its incipient stages. If you have reason to believe you’ve been exposed to the virus, it’s important to get tested as soon as possible in order to know for sure what your status is, and, if it’s possible, to begin treatment. Testing is the only way to help the high number of people who are still undiagnosed.