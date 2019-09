Customs officers from the Anti-Money Laundering Team have seized €39,000 in undeclared cash from a passenger at the airport.

The officers were screening passengers arriving from Tunis on Sunday afternoon, when a passenger’s belongings were searched. €39,093 in undeclared cash were seized from the passenger's luggage.

The passenger was arrested pending investigation by the police.

Passengers are allowed up to €10,000 in undeclared cash when entering or leaving Malta.