The number of licensed motor vehicles stood at 394,955 in September, up by 12,350 over September of the previous year.

The National Statistics Office said that between July and September the number of newly licensed motor vehicles increased by 6,680 while the rest of the increase was in cars which had been off the road and were licensed.

Newly licensed ‘new’ motor vehicles amounted to 2,923, whereas newly licensed ‘used’ vehicles totalled 3,757.

An average of 73 vehicles per day were newly licensed between July and September, but since 7,051 vehicles were taken off the roads during those three months, the stock of licensed motor vehicles increased at a net average rate of 33 vehicles per day to 6,680 in the quarter. In the previous quarter, the net average had been of 40 vehicles per day, or 7,439 between April and June.

Of the 7,051 vehicles taken off the roads, 36.0 per cent were put up for resale, 31.8 per cent were garaged, and 30.3 per cent were scrapped.

At the end of September 59.8 per cent of vehicles had petrol-powered

engines, 38.8% were diesel-powered and just 0.9% were electric and hybrid (3,708 vehicles).