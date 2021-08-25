The new Nissan Z sports car has been revealed, wearing retro-inspired styling and powered by a powerful V6 engine.

This is the first time the production car has broken cover, following the striking Z Proto concept car that went on show last year.

For all six previous generations of the model, first introduced over 50 years ago, there has been a numeric naming convention such as 370Z, but the new version will simply be known as ‘Z’.

The new Z is clearly inspired by the original car, with its long bonnet, low, rear-biased styling and a large, boxy front grille. The LED headlights have half circles, which are a further nod to the classic.

