Developer of the award-winning business communications solution, 3CX, has announced it will be offering the standard edition of its software to all organisations completely free of charge for three years.

The offer has been released in the wake of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, which has forced governments to close schools, businesses and services across the globe.

The company is hoping to support businesses during the crisis by providing free communications software, enabling employees to work seamlessly from home without interruption. The free business solution is available as of today. 3CX is also working on a separate solution more suitable for schools, which will allow teachers and students to keep in contact.

The software includes features such as smartphone apps and a web app which allow users to make and receive calls, see the status of their colleagues, chat, schedule conferences and access the company phonebook, all from their mobile devices or laptop. Additionally, it includes access to video conferencing and collaboration tools for face-to-face virtual meetings.

Companies looking to keep open a line of communication with their customers can do so with 3CX’s live chat and talk website plugin. Contact centres can operate as normal from various remote locations ensuring customer satisfaction remains unaffected. All of this is integrated with the free software that 3CX is offering.

3CX has set up a special page on its website for companies wishing to obtain a free licence. The offer will only be valid for registrations at https://www.3cx.com/phone-system/covid-19-remote-working/ and until the crisis has passed.

For further information and to register for the free 3CX software licence, visit the 3CX website on their dedicated page https://www.3cx.com/phone-system/covid-19-remote-working/.