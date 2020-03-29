A community of 3D printers is making face shields for local health workers.

Since the initiative was conceived on Sunday, hospitals, pharmacies, supermarkets, the police, the armed forces and water services are among the entities that have requested a supply.

A 3D printer creates a physical object from a digital model, usually by laying down layer after layer of a material.

“The point of this is not to make money but to call to arms anyone who has 3D printers to help out on a national and global level. If we can help, we should help,” said David Sciberras, director of Invent 3D, who is at the helm of the project.

His company is among 25 3D printers in Malta that are already producing 200 to 300 face shields a day, after a call to action in the Czech Republic to other 3D printers.

“With 3D printing you have a certain speed which you don’t get anywhere else,” he said.

The model of the face shield was taken from a Czech hospital and is being utilised in hospitals in the US, Europe and Asia. It is currently being modified slightly according to Mater Dei Hospital’s specifications.

The group is having difficulty keeping up with demand so it is prioritising pharmacies and health workers.

“The 3D community is doing a great job but we are looking at purchasing more printers to increase production,” said Sciberras.

The production cost per mask is €9.40. As part of a crowdfunding initiative, they are being sold for €10, with the additional income going towards financing face shields for Mater Dei.

www.indiegogo.com/projects/face-shields-for-all-malta