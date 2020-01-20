Between February 15 and 22, a group of students of economics, marketing and tourism from the University of Granada, Spain and the Polytechnic Institute of Portalegre, Portugal, will join their peers at the Institute for Tourism, Travel and Culture at the University of Malta for the third and final Intensive Programme as part of the Erasmus+ KA2 Strategic Partnership Project for Higher Education called 3Economy+.

Students will be accompanied by their lecturers for the week-long visit in Malta. There they will continue their studies in the three fields of economics, marketing and tourism.

Work placements to take place in Malta in summer

They will also visit a number of cultural tourism sites and organisations including hotels, the National Archaeological Museum managed by Heritage Malta housed in what was the Auberge d’Italie of the Knights of St John in Valletta, the 17th century campus of the University of Malta, and Palazzo Falson managed by Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti in Mdina. They will also pay a visit to President George Vella at San Anton Palace, Attard.

The week-long experience will start concluding their multi-year formative experience at the campus of the University of Granada in Melilla and Portalegre and prepare them for the work placements to take place in Malta in summer.

All current and future outcomes will keep being shared online and through direct and personal contact established among the higher education institutes participating.

The website of the project keeps user up to date by making available digital learning materials like MOOCs and videos, together with other text-based research and study materials. It is available at www.3economyplus.eu/.