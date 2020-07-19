Shoreline Mall plc has successfully closed the offer period for its bond issue well ahead of its closing date. The bonds were fully subscribed within five days from the opening of the offer and the company expects that the bonds will be listed by the end of July.

The company would like to thank its sponsor, advisers, financial intermediaries and the public at large, in making this bond issue a success.

The Shoreline Mall is designed to be the most modern and innovative mall on the island, creating a unique and sophisticated destination within SmartCity Malta.

The company has, to date, concluded a large number of letters of intent and expressions of interest with representatives of the major retail brands already present in Malta, as well as with representatives of a number of international fashion brands not presently in Malta. The mall’s brand and retail mix is continually reviewed by Shoreline Management and its retail consultants with a view of delivering a unique retail offer.

The mall will be offering a safe, unpolluted and child-friendly shopping experience, supported by a spacious, secure and intelligent parking facility for ease of access and maximum convenience.

This article does not intend to give any investment advice and the contents herein should not be construed as such. The value of investments may increase or decrease and past performance is not an indication of future performance.