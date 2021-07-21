Plans for a €4 million investment for the development of a family park in Birżebbuġa were announced on Wednesday by Sustainable Development Minister Miriam Dalli and Consumer Protection Minister Clayton Bartolo.

The Bengħajsa Family Park will cover 60,000 square metres of land and is set to be completed by the end of 2023.

It is part of the government regeneration plan for Birżebbuġa and is set to complement other projects, such as the embellishment of the promenade at Wied il-Buni.

A considerable number of trees have already been planted and Parks Malta will continue with the planting of at least 1,000 indigenous trees including carob and cypress trees.

The park will be equipped with various attractions, including sports and recreational facilities such as a camping site and a picnic area.

The Bengħajsa Family Park at will include pathways, a fitness area, children’s play area and a cafeteria.

Birżebbuġa mayor Joseph Farrugia was also present for the announcement.