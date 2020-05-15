There is no doubt that global and national economic recovery plans will need to be introduced for countries and their economies to get started again. This temporary pause on global economic activity needs to serve as a reflection phase to enable us to design and implement strategic interventions which should not only kick-start the economy but support us in moulding a stronger and more resilient economy.

It is critical for the government to ensure that economic recovery is based on sustainability, however I believe that there are four pillars which should serve as the foundational aspect of any future vision for Malta.

Transformation. There is no doubt that Malta’s economic fabric needs to continuously transform itself. We already have a long history of successful transformations moving from a manufacturing island economy to a tourism one to a financial services hub and, more recently, to an increasing contribution from remote gaming and pharmaceutical.

As a small country, our size should allow us to be agile to harness new or forthcoming trends, legislate and attract international investment.

We have pioneered legislative innovation.

However, attracting new sectors should not come at the expense of re-inventing the ones already present.

Such sectors provide the backbone of Malta’s economy and need to ensure that they remain competitive, attractive and innovative. Take financial services, an important pillar and needs to remain so going forward. The recent publication of the Annual Report of the MFSA shows that the sector is undergoing a complete transformation and this should support its growth in the future.

Technology: Malta has always been a front mover when it comes to the adoption of technology especially of e-government. However, more needs to be done. COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of embracing a digital transformation in our daily lives as companies scrambled to go online or to offer remote working.

Going forward, the government needs to ensure that the digital transformation deepens and there are all the requirements for Malta to become a proper digital society whereby a digital identity coupled with digital signatures become the norm of the day and where the interactions between the government, authorities and stakeholders become seamless.

Where possible, blockchain technology needs to be adopted by the public service to ensure an added level of trust and more importantly, to send out a strong signal that Malta is truly upping its game in the digital space. It is only this way that a complete innovative ecosystem can truly establish itself in Malta.

However, the government needs to also intervene to minimise the digital divide to ensure that the digital society is inclusive.

Talent: There is no doubt that Malta’s human resource has been the backbone of our economic success.

Its hardworking ethic and skill set have allowed us to attract and sustain a diversified economic fabric.

However, like any other resource, it needs to be nurtured. A number of structural challenges are threatening the long-run economic model. Early school-leaving rates remain high, graduate numbers remain low, graduates in science, technology, engineering and mathematics too remain low and educational attainment is also challenging.

These challenges might not be visible as we have imported talent where shortages were evident; however, for us to survive in the long-run, we need to address these gaps. Importing talent is a short-run measure which should result in knowledge transfer and sharing.

This has happened in the past; however, moving forward we need to ensure that we have both the quantity and quality of students to propel Malta’s economic future with the right skills and those required by the industries of tomorrow.

Transition: The economic recovery needed and stimulus packages that will be required to sustain demand and investment should be used to transition our economy on a more sustainable trajectory whereby quality of life is given the importance it requires. We need to see a green renewal which spans across and within sectors. Climate-change mitigation and adaptation offer many economic opportunities which can create new niche sectors in financial services including sustainable finance, trading mechanism of green digital assets and many more.

Countries are already embracing this transition and calls by Frans Timmermans, the Vice President of the European Commission, further signal the importance of implementing the green deal and ensuring that this phase will serve as a bridge to a greener economic model.

A crisis should be productive. We need to stop, think and reflect on our collective future more than ever. The current phase will pass but it is up to us as a country to determine our future and destiny.

An economic recovery needs to be initiated and needs to be one that promotes inclusive and sustainable growth. The 4Ts should serve as guiding principles.

JP Fabri is an economist and partner at Seed.