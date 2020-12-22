A total of 40 cabin crew will be made redundant at Malta Air from January 1, with the airline blaming the General Workers' Union for the dismissals.

A spokesman for Malta Air, a subsidiary of the Ryanair Group, said the union had failed to the deliver the cabin crew emergency agreement agreed by the GWU and Malta Air last Thursday.

This emergency agreement included "modest pay cuts" to be restored over four years, along with a minimum pay guarantee and a year three review.

Malta Air is operating at just 10% of its capacity due to the COVID-19 crisis but is still employing 100% of its pre-pandemic cabin crew headcount, the spokesman said.

"It is an untenable situation in an industry which has been devastated by COVID-19 and will take many years to recover.

A Malta Air Spokesperson said: “Sadly, without this emergency agreement, which was already agreed by Malta Air pilots, cabin crew job losses can no longer be avoided. As a direct result of the GWU’s failure to deliver upon its agreement with Malta Air, there will be 40 cabin crew redundancies implemented and these job losses will take effect on January 1.”