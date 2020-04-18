Forty people have been fined €100 each in the past 24 hours after being found to be breaching social distancing rules during routine police checks.

Police are carrying out regular rounds to enforce rules prohibiting gatherings of more than three people in public places, in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

One person in the past 24 hours was found to be breaching mandatory quarantine, which is currently imposed on anyone entering the country from overseas. Authorities said 664 checks were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Authorities appealed for the public to behave responsibly and cooperate with the directives.