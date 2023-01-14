A total of 40kgs of cocaine were intercepted at the Malta Freeport on Saturday, Customs Malta said.

Officials intercepted the cocaine in a reefer container en route from Puerto Rico to Cairo.

The cocaine was found in 40 packets each containing approximately 1kg of the narcotic, which was concealed in a compartment known as the reefer area.

The reefer was transporting a shipment of medical products.

Customs Malta said it has been registering successes in the fight against cocaine trafficking, year on year, with 2019 recording a total of 750kg (in 13 separate seizures), 2020: 612kg (in one seizure), in 2021 a total of 740kg (in one seizure) and in 2022: 800kg and 1494kg in two separate seizures.