The Customs Department scanner has scored another hit, identifying 40 million cigarettes being smuggled in four containers.

The operation at the Freeport involved the Container Monitoring Unit, the Intellectual Property Rights Unit and the Scanning Team.



The shipment originated in Greece and was bound for Misurata in Libya.

Investigations are under way with the collaboration of international customs departments.

The contraband was confiscated and the next step is for the legal agents for the brands to confirm that they are fake or illegal.



