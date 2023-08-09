The police force has welcomed 40 new constables among its ranks.

The recruits join the force following a seven-month training course at the Academy of Disciplined Forces.

Recruits were taught about Maltese laws, ethics, diversity, police rules and procedures, mental health training and how to handle specific crimes such as domestic violence, online child abuse and sexual violence. 

Academy training, which also includes physical tests, is an MQF Level 4 accredited course. 

In a statement announcing the new constables, the Home Affairs Ministry said Luca Mifsud was awarded the 'PC Mark Farrugia Award'.

