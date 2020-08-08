Forty coronavirus cases were detected between Friday and Saturday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases found in the country since the start of the pandemic above the 1,000 mark.

There have now been 1,035 coronavirus cases since the first patients were found in early March. Of those, 351 are active cases.

The new cases were detected from 1,548 tests.

Saturday's total of 40 new cases is the third-highest daily total since the virus was detected in Malta on March 7.

Malta has now had 10 consecutive days in which the number of newly-detected cases has reached into double-digits.

New case details

A graphic provided by the Health Ministry on Facebook provided details of the new cases.

Just under half the new cases - 17 out of 40 - have been classified as sporadic, meaning authorities have been unable to link the patients to any other known COVID-19 cases.

Of the remaining cases:

Seven are linked to a confirmation party - a new cluster revealed on Saturday

Six are linked to a language school cluster

Four are linked to a Paceville cluster

Four are family contacts of previously known cases

Two have been classified as imported, meaning they are of people who were recently abroad

So far, 675 people who were infected with the virus have recovered while nine have died.