A consistent decline in new COVID-19 cases was maintained on Wednesday, with 40 new cases reported as a new rule limiting public gatherings to just two persons came into force.

The rule was announced on Sunday and does not apply for persons from the same household.

The last time Malta had fewer than 50 new cases was on December 8. 1,970 swab tests were made over the past 24 hours.

Two COVID-19 patients died overnight, health authorities said. They were a man and woman, aged 84 and 91 respectively. Both died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The number of patients who recovered rose to 101, leaving 829 active cases in the country.

Healthcare workers administered more than 5,500 vaccine doses on Tuesday, with 1,200 of those being second doses.

The number of vaccinations administered in total has risen to 191,716, of which 53,540 were second jabs.

