40 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, the lowest since 31 new cases were reported last Friday.

The past three days have seen a relative dip in the number of new cases, with 47 on Wednesday and 48 on Tuesday after having hit 72 on Saturday, 63 on Sunday and 69 on Monday.

The health authorities said the new cases are still being investigated. The following details were given on yesterday's cases:

Five cases were family members of known cases;

Six were direct contacts with known cases;

Nine were contacts with work colleagues who had tested positive;

Three were from a Paceville cluster;

Two cases were imported.

No mention was made of the remaining cases, or so-called 'sporadic' cases.

3,030 swab tests were taken in 24 hours. Malta now has 699 active cases.

The numbers come as Malta imposed mandatory wearing of masks in closed public spaces and tightened rules on bars and nightclubs, limiting them to serving meals at table.

New regulations requiring passengers from certain countries and regions to produce a negative COVID-19 test result on arrival come into force on Friday, the same day as Malta receives the first cruise ship in almost five months.