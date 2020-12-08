Just 40 new cases of COVID-19 were detected between Monday and Tuesday, the lowest number of daily cases in more than two months.

The 40 new cases were detected from 1,776 swab tests – a lower number of tests compared to the figures processed in the past weeks – leading to a positive rate of 2.25 per cent. That rate is still lower than the average rate registered over the past weeks.

A total of 144 patients recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours, meaning that the number of active cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Tuesday stood at 1,901.

Two further deaths

Data provided by the Health Ministry also indicated that two further COVID-19 patients died over the past day, with the death toll rising to 157. In a separate statement, the ministry said that the two victims were:

A 77-year-old man who first tested positive on December 4

An 89-year-old woman who first tested positive on Monday, December 7

Both patients died at Mater Dei Hospital. The male victim died on Monday while the woman died early on Tuesday morning.

Of the 10699 coronavirus cases registered in the country so far, 8641 patients have recovered.

Contact tracing teams are still working to identify the source of the new cases announced on Tuesday. Of Monday's 139 new cases:

18 were family members of previously known cases

17 were work colleagues of previously known cases

11 were in direct contact with previously known cases

No information was provided about the remaining 93 cases identified on Monday.

The 40 new cases registered on Tuesday is the lowest daily tally since October 1, when 37 new virus cases were added to the list.

Tuesday’s low number of new cases will come as a boon to healthcare workers and policymakers, who are previously warned that they expect case numbers to rise “significantly” in the run-up to Christmas.

Bars have been closed and mask-wearing made mandatory in public areas as precautionary measures, in an attempt to keep a lid on the pandemic locally.

On Monday, Health Minister Chris Fearne unveiled details of Malta’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy. The European Medicines Authority is expected to approve a vaccine for use within the EU on December 29, paving the way for vaccination to begin in the first week of January.

Fearne said that healthcare workers, people aged over 85 and staff and residents at homes for the elderly would be the first in line for inoculation.