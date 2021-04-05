The €40 fee that voluntary organisations had to fork out for public collection activities and for charity shops to be registered under Subsidiary legislation 492.03 and 492.04 has been waived.

The Office of the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations said the fee was removed following internal discussions.

Those who have already paid the contribution will be reimbursed.

Organisations and shops that use charity cans will pay a fee of €1 for each can.

This contribution will be reimbursed once the cans are returned to the commissioner's office.

There will also be a non-refunable administrative fee for the issuing of tags to administrators.