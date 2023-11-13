Over 40 students who just started their International Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the University of Malta recently spent three intensive days discussing different leadership styles, approaches and tactics.

The new programme offered by the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy (FEMA) is designed for people who work and thus wish to invest in their career improvement. The international MBA includes intensive teaching blocks of either a full week or weekends, apart from sporadic weekday lectures and online sessions.

Spread over two years, including an applied project where students are expected to use their knowledge to design strategy and business growth solutions, the international MBA is expected to become the flagship programme of the faculty.

The university’s ambition is to become the leading postgraduate programme in Malta for the formation of managers and leaders of private, public and other organisations.

Joseph Schembri from FEMA addressing students. Photo: UOM

Morgan Chambers, a leadership expert and practitioner from University College in London, taught the first full day of the programme. Chambers, who coached leaders involved in financial services, publishing, oil and gas and utilities over many years, provoked the students to rethink leadership, away from the straightjacket of traits and skills, and towards situated, contextual leadership.

Using case studies and group exercises, he highlighted the dynamics of the interaction of leaders and followers in both continuity and change. The London-based scholar explained that the complexity and uncertainty in which managers are expected to lead call for a refocusing on what leadership is.

The second and third full days were led by Joe Schembri from FEMA and included a guest intervention by Agnieszka Zielinska from a university in Poland, who was present for the three days.

Schembri’s sessions, a combination of discussions, exercises, case studies and reflections, focused on seven key elements of leadership. These included issues like emotional intelligence, governance, authenticity and transformation.

The class was particularly engaged in sharing their experiences of leadership successes and failures, as well as when debating a dilemma arising from a case study about an underdog rowing team that won gold in the 1936 Olympics.

Zielinska led the session on teamwork.

A panel discussion on current issues in leadership was held on the third day.

Joseph Sultana, founder of an international software company, entrepreneurship expert Leonie Baldacchino and Ray Bonnici, head of people and culture at APS, shared their insights on leadership. Moderated by Schembri, the session included questions from the students.

Grounded in the guests’ experience, as well as content discussed in class, the panel discussion highlighted issues like the importance of emotional intelligence for both professional and personal life.

A second theme was the imperative to have the right fit between team players and their role, and to choose a leader who fits the task at hand. The panel brought to the fore the multitude of people issues leaders are expected to address and how they need to have the will and skill to do so.

The special guests also highlighted how young people expect authenticity from leaders on anything from ethical to environmental issues.

FEMA has big dreams for its international MBA. As its dean, Emanuel Said, said during the orientation meeting, it is designed for practitioners, grounded in the latest research and committed to internationalisation.