More than 40 works of art of a variety of media and styles, donated by Maltese artists will be auctioned in aid of The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation this Saturday.

The annual event will be broadcast live on Television Malta, right after the 8pm news bulletin.

The public may submit online offers as from today via the auction website - https://www.mccf-fineartsauction.com.

L-Istrina Contemporary Fine Arts Auction 2020 enjoys the kind support of Belgravia Auction Gallery and ArtzID - Malta's Visual Arts Platform.