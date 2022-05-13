Veteran windsurfer Paul Ellul will be boardsailing to Sicily on Friday – four decades after he participated in the first-ever event of its kind at the age of 19.

The first Malta Sicily Windsurf Crossing was held in 1982 and grew into an international race two years later, attracting international names, and the teenage Ellul was one of its protagonists.

The 53.4 nautical mile marathon – to date the longest single-stage windsurf race in the world – was held between 1984 and 1994, with a special edition in 2004 to mark 20 years since the first race.

Now, on the occasion of its 40th anniversary, a commemorative edition has been organised, and Ellul, who participated in most, is again gearing up to go.

Back in 1982, it took him nine hours and 31minutes to reach Sicily on his windsurfer.

Today, Ellul acknowledges he may not be the new kid on the board and knows his limitations.

