Five brand new plays by emerging authors Luke Baldacchino, Simone Ellul, Stefan Carl Magri, Audrey Rose Mizzi and Nicole Piscopo were selected from Teatru Malta’s 2019 Playwriting Competition and are up for winning the 2019 Best Script Award at the MADC One-Act Play Festival.

Meanwhile, MADC’s budding directors Ivan Malekin, Edward Caruana Galizia, Andrew Sciberras, Craig Abela and Martina Farrugia have been busy rehearsing a keen group of actors all vying to win coveted awards.

Performances by this group of talented young actors, directors and writers run from Thursday to Sunday at 7.30pm at the MADC Playhouse, Santa Venera.

Thursday and Saturday:

Inspiration by Stefan Carl Magri, directed by Craig Abela; The Garden by Simone Ellul, directed by Andrew John Sciberras; and Hush Little Baby by Audrey Rose Mizzi, directed by Ivan Malekin.

Friday and Sunday:

The Interrogation of Violet Rivers by Nicole Piscopo, directed by Edward Caruana Galizia; and Nina by Luke Baldacchino, directed by Martina Farrugia (in Maltese).

For more information and to book, visit www.madc.com.mt or e-mail bookings@madc.com.mt. Tickets for the Thursday and Friday performances at €10 and for Saturday and Sunday at €12. The MADC One-Act Play Festival is suitable for audiences aged 16 and over.