Some €400,000 in grants will be split among eight local councils to be spent on accessibility and mobility projects.

The funding was announced on Saturday morning by parliamentary secretary for local councils Alison Zerafa Civelli.

The St Julian’s local council will be spending the money on the purchase of an electric van. The Valletta council will be introducing accessible public conveniences in Hastings Garden.

In Senglea, the funds will be used to give access to a lift, while in Sta Lucija the council will be erecting a marque in an accessible garden.

The Rabat local council will be buying an accessible van for people with disability.

In Gozo, the Għajnsielem council will be installing bollards to make pedestrian areas safer. Finally, Għarb will put the money towards an upgrade of some of its roads and squares.