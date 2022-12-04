Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi recently presided over a graduation ceremony held for over 400 people who successfully completed a course during the last academic year at the Institute for Pastoral Formation (PFI).

Among the courses held were those in catechesis, the Jewish roots of Christianity, theology, pastoral care in schools, and the discovering faith through art. Some of the courses were classified at Levels 4, 5 and 6 of the Malta Qualifications Framework (MQF) and the European Qualifications Framework (EQF).

This was the 15th graduation ceremony held by the PFI, which was set up 17 years ago in 2005 in response to a call issued by the diocesan synod to offer formation to Christians who wish to deepen their faith and enhance their contribution to the Church and society.

Among the various courses being offered by the institute during the current academic year are ‘Pastoral Care and Chaplaincy in Schools’ and ‘Sports Ministry’, which starts on January 14; ‘An Introduction to the Theology of the Holy Spirit’, starting on January 19, ‘Emotional Support in the Community’ on February 24; ‘Developing Environmental Responsibility’ on April 19; and two online courses entitled ‘Introduction to Holy Communion’ and ‘Introduction to Holy Mass’.

For more information visit pfi.edu.mt