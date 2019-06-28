The Oasi Foundation is this year marking its 28th anniversary. Fr Joseph Bajada celebrated Mass at its premises in Victoria, followed by an award-giving ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Oasi chief executive Noel Xerri said last year the foundation faced various challenges, but each challenge proved to be a learning experience for the organisation. Oasi services dealt with over 400 cases of which 248 individuals sought therapy and rehabilitation services. The foundation also saw an increase in cocaine abuse overpassing that of heroin abuse.

Mr Xerri said there was also an increase in the number of persons requiring professional help to deal with cannabis addiction. Problems associated with recreational drugs were also dealt with.

Activities which prevented individuals from reverting to substance use as a means of recreation were organised by the foundation, Mr Xerri said.

On behalf of the board members, John Magro praised the work done by Oasi founder Fr Emanuel Cordina and also thanked Mr Xerri and his team, together with those entities and benefactors who constantly supported the foundation’s mission.

Mr Magro later presented the Oasi awards to Ferdinand Fenech, Marisa Warwick and Marisa Scicluna for their sterling work over the years.

Chris Said, Opposition spokes-man for Gozo affairs, also thanked the Oasi board of directors, staff and volunteers for their motivation.

On June 18, Oasi, together with the Naxxar local council, organised a national conference at Villa Arrigo in Naxxar during which President George Vella delivered a very positive message, stating that stakeholders must take into consideration professional advice and feedback before moving forward regarding cannabis legalisation for recreational purposes.