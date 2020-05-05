Prime Minister Robert Abela has given a breakdown of the €15,000 cost of his press conference to announce the latest aid to business package at the Hotel Excelsior last month.

Replying to a parliamentary question, he told Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi that the stage he used to address the launch cost €4,000.

€3,540 were spent for the setup, €3,500 for the stage, €2,155 to stream and broadcast the event, €1,512 on lights, €897.5 on sound and €241.86 on transport. The venue cost €847.76. All prices cited in the reply did not include VAT.

No information was given on the firms contracted to provide the services. In a Facebook post Azzopardi claimed that the money had ended up in the pockets of government’s “friends”.

The news conference marked the government’s third COVID-19 aid package to businesses. It included a €800 wage supplement meant to encourage employers to retain their workers.

The setup included representatives from constituted bodes, unions and social partners forming part of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development, who were sitting on stage.