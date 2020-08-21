A €40,000 grant is being given for the reconstruction of a historic arch in Floriana, burnt down in April last year.

The National Heritage Ministry said in a statement the grant is being given by the National Arts Council together with the Restoration Directorate. The ark will be reconstructed on the original one, built in 1899.

Minister José Herrera said the aim of the grant was to ensure that this part of Floriana’s history would not be lost for good. The Arch of St Publius was an integral part of the Floriana community and the grant would enable its reconstruction.

The Restoration Directorate will be surveilling the works to ensure that the reconstruction is authentic.

Arts Council executive chairman Albert Marshall said it was the main responsibility of the council to make funds available for cultural and artistic aims.