The government - through the Arts Council - has launched a €400,000 scheme to promote good use of the Maltese language and culture in newspapers.

The scheme is split in two:

Newspapers published in Maltese can apply for financial support for linguistic development, including orthography, and the improvement of journalistic expression in terms of style, clarity, syntax, and semantics.

With a budget of €150,000, each project is eligible for a maximum of €30,000.

The second part of the scheme aims at supporting expenditure for the creation of arts, culture, and heritage content in a bid to attract new audiences.

With a budget of €250,000, each project is eligible for a maximum amount of €30,000. The fund may cover up to 100 per cent of total project costs, with a maximum eligible timeframe for project implementation of 12 months.

The deadline for the call is May 23, 2023, at noon, with results being published on July 4. The eligible time frame is from July 5, 2023, to July 4, 2024.

At the launch, Arts Minister Owen Bonnici said apart from addressing a "need", the scheme also recognised the roles of language and culture when it comes to the wellbeing of society.

Arts Council Malta’s Director of Funding and Strategy, Mary Ann Cauchi meanwhile said the council was collaborating with the ministry to continue creating synergy and raise awareness about opportunities within the cultural and creative sectors.

More information here.