A total of 408 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the previous day while two people died while infected with the virus.

The two additional deaths mean that a total of 669 people have died while infected with the virus since the virus was first detected locally in March 2020.

Data published by the Superintendence of Public Health showed that there are currently 8,683 active virus cases in the country.

Public health chief Charmaine Gauci said during the Ask Charmaine show that there are currently 131 patients in hospital - but that 70% of those patients are in hospital for conditions unrelated to COVID-19.

Health authorities have been gradually unwinding COVID-19 restrictions in recent weeks, with masks coming off in classrooms this week and outdoor events now possible without any pandemic-related restrictions whatsoever.

Public health chief Charmaine Gauci has also indicated that the intention is to fully remove all mask mandates by the summer.