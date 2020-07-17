There are currently about 41,500 non-EU nationals living in Malta, according to the latest Identity Malta figures. The number is approximately 7,000 fewer than the 48,000 who were living in Malta at the end of 2019.

The figure was given during a briefing with Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship Alex Muscat who announced that non-EU citizens can start to apply for work permits on August 3, after applications were suspended due to the pandemic.

Those whose application had been processed before the pandemic hit Malta will have their letter of approval extended for a further nine months. Pending applications which were put on hold in March will continue the assessment process.

The pandemic, however, spells good news for third-country nationals, who will no longer need to go to Identity Malta’s offices in Valley Road before the break of dawn. They can apply for their work permit at https://singlepermit.gov.mt, where employers can also apply directly for the people they wish to employ.

Applicants must still go to Identity Malta offices for their biometrics, but this will be done by appointment.

Muscat said the applications, known as a single permit as it grants people a residency and work permit, will continue to follow the same rigorous screening.

JobsPlus will also carry out labour market testing to determine whether such jobs cannot be carried out by Maltese nationals.

Muscat said around 450 workers in specific sectors such as medical and healthcare had their permit extended during the pandemic, while applications for those applying to change employer were also processed.

There were many, he said, who left a job due to COVID-19 but found another job in another sector which flourished during the pandemic.