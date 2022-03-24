A total of 415 new COVID cases were detected between Wednesday and Thursday while a further 131 people recovered, according to figures published by the health authorities on Facebook.

No people died while COVID-positive overnight, meaning there are currently 3,253 known virus cases in Malta.

The number of people with COVID who are being treated in Mater Dei hospital has risen to 75, two of whom are receiving intensive care.

The number of new COVID cases spiked over the past few days with Health Minister Chris Fearne attributing the increase to a subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID, increased socialising and a cold weather snap.

The same health data shows that over 349,150 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.

sahha Facebook page