The waiting is almost over. At the Skippers’ Briefing on Friday evening, the Royal Malta Yacht Club (RMYC) confirmed that everything is in place for the 2020 Rolex Middle Sea Race to start this morning as scheduled.

The relief is palpable for the organisers and crews. Despite the club’s conviction that race could and should go ahead, if at all possible, it has been a long and uncertain wait.

The 50 boats registered to set off on the 606nm course are proof that the conviction was well-reasoned.

Principal Race Officer Peter Dimech is probably the most relieved individual in Malta.

“It’s an achievement, in the present circumstances, to have a fleet of 50 boats starting from Grand Harbour tomorrow,” he said.

