Another 42 COVID-19 cases were reported overnight as 36 recovered, the health authorities said on Wednesday.

The new cases, found from 3,247 swab tests, bring the number of active cases to 687.

Of these, 36 are at Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom are receiving intensive care.

Vaccinations

So far, a total of 410,532 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

In all, 793,015 Janssen, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab doses have been administered.

Vaccination is open to walk-in patients at a centre at the University of Malta. Gozitan residents who wish to be vaccinated in Gozo can call 145 to receive an appointment on the island.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday Malta has reached a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 90%.

He said the government is considering giving booster doses to those aged over 70. He had previously announced an additional dose of the vaccine for the immuno-compromised and those in homes for the elderly from mid-September.