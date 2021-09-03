A total of 42 people tested positive for COVID overnight, while another 55 recovered, according to health authorities' data published on Friday.

No deaths linked to COVID were recorded overnight, meaning Malta's current number of active cases stands at 691.

Of these, 37 are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are receiving intensive care.

Photo: sahha Facebook page

Vaccination

The same public health data shows that 413,292 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus so far.

In all, 798,068 doses were administered over the past nine months.

On Thursday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that booster doses will start being administered to residents in homes for the elderly from Monday.