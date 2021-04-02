A total of 42 people tested positive for coronavirus overnight, while one patient died, according to data published by the health authorities.

The victim, an 82-year-old man, died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The number of new cases is similar to that reported on Wednesday, when 40 people tested positive, the lowest number of new cases since December 8.

Meanwhile, 94 people recovered, meaning Malta now has 687 active COVID-19 cases.

So far, 55,897 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while a total of 203,553 doses have been administered in all.

Minister Chris Fearne marked the 200,000-dose milestone on Thursday with a Facebook post.

Malta is currently in a semi-shutdown that was introduced to stop the spread, with measures further heightened just before Easter Sunday.

On Thursday, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said the number of people admitted to hospital for COVID treatment has fallen by a quarter during the shutdown.

From a fortnight ago, the number of households allowed to mix in private homes was reduced to two, in order to limit the spread of the virus.

Enforcement officers from multiple agencies now have the authority to enter homes, on the basis of a report, to enforce COVID-19 measures related to private gatherings.

